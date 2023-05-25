KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GKL 20,000 DN 250
KOLON IND 43,100 DN 550
HanmiPharm 299,500 DN 4,000
SD Biosensor 17,180 DN 430
Meritz Financial 44,150 DN 900
BNK Financial Group 6,800 UP 20
DGB Financial Group 7,040 DN 50
emart 86,500 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY363 00 DN450
KOLMAR KOREA 39,100 DN 200
PIAM 33,250 UP 150
HANJINKAL 42,350 DN 1,550
CHONGKUNDANG 86,200 DN 2,400
DoubleUGames 45,750 DN 1,000
HL MANDO 47,300 DN 900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 779,000 DN 13,000
Doosan Bobcat 55,800 UP 1,000
H.S.ENTERPRISE 7,330 DN 230
Netmarble 58,100 DN 900
KRAFTON 187,500 UP 600
HD HYUNDAI 59,600 DN 100
ORION 133,100 0
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,750 DN 200
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,290 DN 200
BGF Retail 185,300 DN 4,900
SKCHEM 73,600 DN 300
HDC-OP 12,930 DN 30
HYOSUNG TNC 394,000 DN 1,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 451,000 DN 3,500
HANILCMT 12,990 DN 30
SKBS 79,200 DN 2,300
WooriFinancialGroup 11,880 DN 130
KakaoBank 25,300 DN 150
HYBE 267,000 DN 500
SK ie technology 89,700 UP 2,000
LG Energy Solution 583,000 DN 2,000
DL E&C 36,300 DN 600
kakaopay 56,300 DN 300
K Car 13,190 DN 180
SKSQUARE 45,600 UP 1,200
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
Yoon, India PM agree to advance cooperation in defense, cutting-edge technologies
BTS' J-Hope completes basic training for military service
Gov't to announce details of Fukushima inspection Friday
(URGENT) Documents on 2 Korean civil revolutions added to UNESCO Memory of World Register
S. Korea to send delegation to Europe for talks on stronger economic, biz ties
(2nd LD) S. Korean experts begin on-site inspection of Fukushima nuclear plant
(3rd LD) S. Korea delays launch of space rocket Nuri over technical glitch
(2nd LD) Actor Yoo Ah-in says he regrets drug use
N. Korea's aircraft maintenance activity at 'unusual' level: 38 North