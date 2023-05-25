S. Korea approves plan to mass-produce more K2 main battle tanks
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Thursday endorsed a mass production plan for additional K2 main battle tanks to bolster the military's readiness against enemy threats, the state arms procurement agency said.
The Defense Project Promotion Committee approved the 1.94 trillion-won (US$1.46 billion) project set to run over the next five years, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).
"By acquiring additional K2 tanks through this project, (we) expect them to greatly contribute to enhancing the maneuver corps' capabilities to carry out offensive maneuver warfare," DAPA said.
It did not specify the number of tanks to be built under the project, which marks the fourth round of the mass production of the tanks. K2 tanks have been in service in the Army since 2014.
The committee also endorsed a 3.09 trillion-won plan to purchase additional early warning and control aircraft from abroad to reinforce the military's aerial surveillance capabilities, according to DAPA.
The project will run through 2031, although DAPA did not disclose the number of the aircraft to be purchased. The Air Force currently operates four early warning and control aircraft.
DAPA said it expects the newly purchased aircraft to further strengthen the military's capabilities in surveillance of North Korean missiles and defending the country's airspace when deployed.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
Yoon, India PM agree to advance cooperation in defense, cutting-edge technologies
-
BTS' J-Hope completes basic training for military service
-
Gov't to announce details of Fukushima inspection Friday
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
(URGENT) Documents on 2 Korean civil revolutions added to UNESCO Memory of World Register
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
S. Korea to send delegation to Europe for talks on stronger economic, biz ties
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean experts begin on-site inspection of Fukushima nuclear plant
-
BTS' J-Hope completes basic training for military service
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea delays launch of space rocket Nuri over technical glitch
-
(2nd LD) Actor Yoo Ah-in says he regrets drug use
-
N. Korea's aircraft maintenance activity at 'unusual' level: 38 North
-
Ammunition aid to Ukraine will be considered after reviewing situation on ground: security adviser