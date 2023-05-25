Yoon presents credentials to ambassadors to EU, 11 countries

SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol presented credentials to 12 new ambassadors, including those to the European Union and Egypt, on Thursday.

The ambassador to the EU is Ryu Jeong-hyun, while the top envoy to Egypt is Kim Yong-hyon.

The other envoys who received credentials are the ambassadors to Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Bulgaria, Ireland, Turkmenistan, Bahrain, Nepal, Rwanda and Nicaragua.



President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) poses for a photo with new Ambassador to the European Union Ryu Jeong-hyun after presenting him with a letter of credence at the presidential office in Seoul on May 25, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

