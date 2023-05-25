Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ggumbi to raise 20 bln won via stock offering

All News 16:58 May 25, 2023

SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- Ggumbi Inc.on Thursday announced that it will sell stock to raise 20 billion won(US$15 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its facilities.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 1.5 million common shares. The stock will be made available to the public.
