S. Korea to sell 15 tln won worth of Treasurys in June

All News 17:09 May 25, 2023

SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 15 trillion won (US$11.3 billion) in state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.

The country will issue 1.7 trillion won in Treasurys with a maturity of two years, and another 2.6 trillion won in three-year government bonds in June, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

It also plans to sell 2.4 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of five years and 2.7 trillion won in 10-year Treasurys.

It will float 1.1 trillion won and 3.8 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 20 years and 30 years, respectively.

South Korea issued 18 trillion won in state bonds in May.

