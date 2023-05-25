Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KNW to raise 50 bln won via stock sale

All News 17:09 May 25, 2023

SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- KNW Co. on Thursday announced that it will sell stock to raise 50 billion won(US$37.7 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance stock acquisition.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 3.92 million common shares at a price of 12,740 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)

Keywords
#KNW Co.
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!