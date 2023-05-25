Hospital caregiver nabbed for inserting toilet mats into patient's anus
INCHEON, May 25 (Yonhap) -- A convalescent hospital caregiver has been apprehended for inserting pieces of toilet mat into the anus of a disabled patient, police said Thursday.
The caregiver, known only as a 68-year-old man, is accused of inserting four toilet mat pieces into the anus of the 64-year-old Parkinson's disease patient at a convalescent hospital in Incheon, 27 kilometers west of Seoul, on several occasions between late April and early May, police said.
The suspect charged with violating the disability welfare law reportedly told police that he committed the offense as the patient had watery stools and needed frequent diaper changes.
He is said to have cut the toilet mats into squares about 25 centimeters in width and in length and used them to wipe the patient's body.
The victim's family has been enraged as he had a nightmare for about two weeks unable to defecate and properly communicate due to his disease.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
Yoon, India PM agree to advance cooperation in defense, cutting-edge technologies
-
BTS' J-Hope completes basic training for military service
-
Gov't to announce details of Fukushima inspection Friday
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
(URGENT) Documents on 2 Korean civil revolutions added to UNESCO Memory of World Register
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
S. Korea to send delegation to Europe for talks on stronger economic, biz ties
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean experts begin on-site inspection of Fukushima nuclear plant
-
BTS' J-Hope completes basic training for military service
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea delays launch of space rocket Nuri over technical glitch
-
Ammunition aid to Ukraine will be considered after reviewing situation on ground: security adviser
-
(2nd LD) Actor Yoo Ah-in says he regrets drug use
-
N. Korea's aircraft maintenance activity at 'unusual' level: 38 North