Csa Cosmic to raise 25 bln won via stock offering

All News 17:37 May 25, 2023

SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- Csa Cosmic Co.on Thursday announced that it will sell stock to raise 25 billion won(US$18.9 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 21.79 million common shares at a price of 1,147 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
