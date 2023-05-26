Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

May 26, 2023

SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 26.

Korean-language dailies
-- 'Era of space industry' opens with homegrown tech (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- We did it! G-7 'space club' (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'G-7 space development' on main trajectory (Donga Ilbo)
-- Heading to space with satellite, 'K-space' unveiled (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea opens era of space economy (Segye Times)
-- Dream comes true as S. Korea becomes 'space G-7' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Homegrown rocket, satellite launch 'space G-7' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- We launched our satellites (Hankyoreh)
-- Nuri opens era of space economy (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Korea, space powerhouse on main trajectory (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea enters 'space G-7' as it succeeds in launching satellite (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Nuri rocket launches, payload packages separate (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Al Gore says Korea must have bigger climate ambitions (Korea Herald)
-- Nuri succeeds in putting 8 satellites into space (Korea Times)
(END)

