Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 26.
Korean-language dailies
-- 'Era of space industry' opens with homegrown tech (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- We did it! G-7 'space club' (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'G-7 space development' on main trajectory (Donga Ilbo)
-- Heading to space with satellite, 'K-space' unveiled (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea opens era of space economy (Segye Times)
-- Dream comes true as S. Korea becomes 'space G-7' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Homegrown rocket, satellite launch 'space G-7' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- We launched our satellites (Hankyoreh)
-- Nuri opens era of space economy (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Korea, space powerhouse on main trajectory (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea enters 'space G-7' as it succeeds in launching satellite (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Nuri rocket launches, payload packages separate (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Al Gore says Korea must have bigger climate ambitions (Korea Herald)
-- Nuri succeeds in putting 8 satellites into space (Korea Times)
(END)
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
Yoon, India PM agree to advance cooperation in defense, cutting-edge technologies
-
BTS' J-Hope completes basic training for military service
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's science minister confirms space rocket Nuri's launch success
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
S. Korea to send delegation to Europe for talks on stronger economic, biz ties
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean experts begin on-site inspection of Fukushima nuclear plant
-
N. Korea's aircraft maintenance activity at 'unusual' level: 38 North
-
Hospital caregiver nabbed for inserting toilet mats into patient's anus
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches space rocket Nuri in major milestone for space program
-
Ammunition aid to Ukraine will be considered after reviewing situation on ground: security adviser
-
KOSPI 2,570.64 UP 3.19 points (open)
-
Fast facts about S. Korea's Nuri space rocket