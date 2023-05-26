Eoflow to raise 314.9 bln won via stock sale
All News 07:45 May 26, 2023
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- Eoflow Co. on Friday announced that it will sell stock to raise 314.9 billion won. The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its facilities.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 12.92 million common shares at a price of 24,359 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
