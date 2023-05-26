Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 May 26, 2023

SEOUL, May. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/16 Cloudy 10

Incheon 24/16 Cloudy 10

Suwon 26/15 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 26/17 Sunny 60

Daejeon 26/16 Rain 30

Chuncheon 26/14 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 28/18 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 26/17 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 26/17 Cloudy 30

Jeju 25/18 Cloudy 30

Daegu 26/15 Rain 60

Busan 22/17 Rain 30

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!