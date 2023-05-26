Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 May 26, 2023
SEOUL, May. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/16 Cloudy 10
Incheon 24/16 Cloudy 10
Suwon 26/15 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 26/17 Sunny 60
Daejeon 26/16 Rain 30
Chuncheon 26/14 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 28/18 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 26/17 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 26/17 Cloudy 30
Jeju 25/18 Cloudy 30
Daegu 26/15 Rain 60
Busan 22/17 Rain 30
(END)
