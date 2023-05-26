BLACKPINK's 'Kill This Love' music video tops 1.8 bln YouTube views

SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- The music video for K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's "Kill This Love" has surpassed 1.8 billion views on YouTube.

The video hit the milestone at 2:28 a.m. Friday, about four years and one month after the song was released in April 2019, YG Entertainment said.

BLACKPINK is now the only K-pop girl group with two music videos seen more than 1.8 billion times on the service, according to the agency. "Ddu Ddu-du," another megahit song from the group, has garnered more than 2 billion views.

"Kill This Love" is a track featuring intense lead brass and magnificent drum sounds. It debuted at No. 41 on the U.S. Billboard's Hot 100 main singles chart in the first week of its release.

