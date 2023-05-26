Mother, son killed after SUV crashes into sea
INCHEON, May 26 (Yonhap) -- An SUV carrying a mother and her son plunged into the sea off Incheon, killing them both, police said Friday.
The accident happened at 12:49 p.m. Thursday when the car driven by the mother in her 50s veered off a road in the Songdo district of Incheon, some 30 kilometers west of Seoul, and crashed into the sea, according to the Incheon Coast Guard.
She and her son in his 20s were rescued in a state of cardiac arrest and taken to a nearby hospital but eventually died, it said.
The Coast Guard plans to investigate the exact cause of the accident, as it occurred on a makeshift road near a construction site.
sookim@yna.co.kr
(END)
