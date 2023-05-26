U.S. reconnaissance drones arrive at air base in Japan
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Air Force started positioning unmanned reconnaissance aircraft at an air base in Japan earlier this month as part of a rotational deployment, the armed service has said.
The RQ-4 Global Hawks began arriving at Yokota Air Base in Japan from Andersen Air Force Base in Guam last Monday, the U.S. Pacific Air Forces said in a release Thursday.
The rotational deployment came at a time when North Korea has completed preparations to launch its first military spy satellite. Last week, the North's leader Kim Jong-un inspected the satellite, which is "ready for loading" on a rocket, according to the North's state media.
"The Global Hawk's mission is to provide a broad range of U.S. intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities to support joint forces, and allies and partners in worldwide peacetime, contingency, and crisis operations," it said.
The unmanned aircraft has been rotationally operating from Yokota Air Base since 2017, it said.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
N. Korean family decided to cross border amid tightened COVID-19 control: spy agency
-
Yoon, India PM agree to advance cooperation in defense, cutting-edge technologies
-
BTS' J-Hope completes basic training for military service
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's science minister confirms space rocket Nuri's launch success
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
N. Korea's aircraft maintenance activity at 'unusual' level: 38 North
-
N. Korean family decided to cross border amid tightened COVID-19 control: spy agency
-
S. Korea to send delegation to Europe for talks on stronger economic, biz ties
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean experts begin on-site inspection of Fukushima nuclear plant
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches space rocket Nuri in major milestone for space program
-
Hospital caregiver nabbed for inserting toilet mats into patient's anus
-
Fast facts about S. Korea's Nuri space rocket
-
Ammunition aid to Ukraine will be considered after reviewing situation on ground: security adviser
-
KOSPI 2,570.64 UP 3.19 points (open)