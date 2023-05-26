DP to launch signing campaign against Fukushima water release

SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) was to kick off a signature campaign Friday to oppose Japan's planned release of radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.

The party plans to hold a ceremony at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul to launch the campaign that is also seen as aimed at criticizing the government for its handling of relations with Japan. DP Chairman Lee Jae-myung and other party leaders are expected to attend the event.

The DP has strongly opposed the planned water release, citing concerns about health hazards.

A team of South Korean experts visited Fukushima earlier this week to check if the contaminated water can be treated enough to pose no health risks. The visit was agreed upon during a recent summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The DP has also opposed the team's visit, claiming it could end up giving a blessing to the planned release of contaminated water. The party has also accused Yoon of taking Japan's side at the expense of the health of his own people.

The inspection team is scheduled to return later in the day and report their assessment results.



Main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung checks the time on his watch at the National Assembly in Seoul on May 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

fairydust@yna.co.kr

(END)