S. Korea coach rues missed opportunity in U-20 World Cup match

SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- For South Korea head coach Kim Eun-jung, his team's 2-2 draw against an undermanned Honduras at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina represented an opportunity missed.

South Korea fell 2-0 before rallying with two second-half goals against 10-man opponents in Group F action of the U-20 tournament in Mendoza, western Argentina, on Thursday (local time).



South Korea head coach Kim Eun-jung awaits the start of a Group F match against Honduras at the FIFA U-20 World Cup at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Mendoza, Argentina, on May 25, 2023, in this photo provided by the Korea Football Association. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

A victory would have sent South Korea into the round of 16 with one match to spare.

"We could have scored a few more goals, and that's the disappointing part," Kim said afterward. "We outnumbered them, but the opponents really locked things down defensively and it was difficult to score. And we lacked composure when we had good scoring opportunities."

Honduras went down a man midway through the first half when David Ochoa was sent off for slapping Bae Seo-joon on the head, just a few minutes after scoring Honduras' first goal.

Honduras doubled their lead in the 51st minute, before South Korea stormed back with goals by Kim Yong-hak and Park Seung-ho.

But Park was stretchered off the field only four minutes after his goal with a right ankle injury.

"That caught us off guard, but we have other players who can step up," Kim said. "We're not going to worry too much about that injury and prepare for the next match the best we can."

South Korea will close out Group F play against Gambia at 6 p.m. Sunday in Mendoza, or 6 a.m. Monday in Seoul.

Gambia clinched a knockout berth by beating France 2-1 earlier Thursday for their second straight win. South Korea can join them with a win, and still can advance with a draw or even a loss, depending on other results.

"We have to give more than our 100 percent against Gambia," Kim said. "We'll try to recover over the next two days and be ready to face them in our best condition."



In this EPA photo, South Korea head coach Kim Eun-jung directs his players against Honduras during a Group F match at the FIFA U-20 World Cup at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Mendoza, Argentina, on May 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

In this Associated Press photo, Kang Seong-jin of South Korea (R) is held by David Ochoa of Honduras during a Group F match at the FIFA U-20 World Cup at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Mendoza, Argentina, on May 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

