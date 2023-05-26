(LEAD) Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with more info; ADDS photos)
SEOUL/DAEGU, May 26 (Yonhap) -- A door of an Asiana Airlines plane carrying 194 people opened right before landing at Daegu International Airport on Friday, leaving nine passengers with breathing difficulty, but the plane landed safely, officials said.
After departing from Jeju Island, the plane was on its way to Daegu, 237 kilometers southeast of Seoul, when a door suddenly opened at 12:45 p.m., according to airport officials and industry sources. The plane shortly landed with the door open.
None of the 194 people aboard fell out of the plane or were hurt, but nine panicked passengers showed symptoms of breathing difficulty and were taken to a hospital. They were not in serious condition and could have experienced overbreathing, officials said.
Police detained a male passenger in his 30s for questioning on suspicions of attempting to force the door open while the plane was preparing for landing. It was unclear why he did so.
Among the passengers were 48 elementary- and middle-school athletes scheduled to compete in a national sports event on Saturday in the nearby city of Ulsan.
"Children quivered and cried in panic," the mother of one of the athletes said. "Those sitting near the exit must have been shocked the most."
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's science minister confirms space rocket Nuri's launch success
-
Yoon, India PM agree to advance cooperation in defense, cutting-edge technologies
-
BTS' J-Hope completes basic training for military service
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches space rocket Nuri in major milestone for space program
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
N. Korea's aircraft maintenance activity at 'unusual' level: 38 North
-
S. Korea to send delegation to Europe for talks on stronger economic, biz ties
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean experts begin on-site inspection of Fukushima nuclear plant
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea delays launch of space rocket Nuri over technical glitch
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches space rocket Nuri in major milestone for space program
-
Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport
-
Hospital caregiver nabbed for inserting toilet mats into patient's anus
-
(LEAD) Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport
-
(URGENT) Asiana Airlines plane's door opens mid-air, 6 passengers suffer difficulty breathing: Daegu Airport