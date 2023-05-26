SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.

------------

Pyongyang slams EU for 'inciting hostility' on Korean Peninsula

SEOUL -- North Korea on Thursday denounced the European Union (EU) for "inciting confrontation and hostility" on the Korean Peninsula, in response to a recent South Korea-EU summit, during which the leaders condemned Pyongyang's nuclear and missile provocations.

Citing an article by North Korean international affairs analyst Pak Myong-chol, the official Korean Central News Agency accused the EU of pursuing an "unbalanced" policy in favor of South Korea to gain its support for Ukraine.



------------

Pyongyang denounces sharing of N. Korea's missile data among S. Korea, U.S., Japan

SEOUL -- North Korea on Thursday criticized a recent agreement by the leaders of South Korea, the United States and Japan to share real-time data on the North's missile launches, saying it will only expose them to a "security crisis."

The criticism came after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to deepen security cooperation in various areas, including in the sharing of missile warning data, during their trilateral talks held Sunday on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan.



------------

N. Korea vows to expand relations with African nations

SEOUL -- North Korea on Thursday highlighted its past relations with African nations and vowed to expand their relations of "friendship and cooperation."

"We are committed to fully supporting the African countries in their endeavors to achieve peace, stability and politico-economic integrity of the continent and build prosperous Africa by their own efforts and to boosting our relations of friendship and cooperation with countries in the region," said Song Se-il, president of the North's Korea-Africa Association.



------------

Pro-N. Korea newspaper slams S. Korea, U.S., Japan for seeking to conspire trilateral military alliance

SEOUL -- A pro-North Korea newspaper in Japan on Tuesday condemned the latest summit of leaders from South Korea, the United States and Japan as an attempt to plot a trilateral military alliance, claiming the move is "maximizing" the risk of war on the Korean Peninsula.

The Choson Sinbo, the pro-North Korea newspaper, lashed out at the outcome of the trilateral meeting held Sunday on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan.



------------

N. Korea celebrates completion of building more new homes in Pyongyang

SEOUL -- North Korea has held a ceremony to mark the completion of building another housing district in Pyongyang as part of the country's project to construct 50,000 units of new homes in the capital by 2025, state media reported Monday.

The North held the ceremony to celebrate the completion of the construction of new residential areas in the Taephyong district in Pyongyang on Sunday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

(END)