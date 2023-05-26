Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
May 22 -- N. Korea celebrates completion of building more new homes in Pyongyang
Unification minister urges N. Korean leader to return to dialogue
23 -- S. Korea slaps more unilateral sanctions on N. Korea over illegal weapons-financing cyber activities
U.S. imposes sanctions on four N. Korean organizations, one individual for illegal cyber activities
N. Korean boat warned S. Korean cargo ship in East Sea to move out to open sea: source
24 -- N. Korea's aircraft maintenance activity at 'unusual' level: 38 North
25 -- S. Korea, U.S. stage massive live-fire drills marking 70th alliance anniv. amid N.K. threats
Pyongyang denounces sharing of N. Korea's missile data among S. Korea, U.S., Japan
Pyongyang slams EU for 'inciting hostility' on Korean Peninsula
(END)
