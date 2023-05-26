SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18260 DN190

KT&G 83,500 DN 100

KT 31,300 0

Kangwonland 18,520 DN 10

CheilWorldwide 18,030 UP 100

LOTTE WELLFOOD 107,300 0

SAMSUNG C&T 109,900 DN 200

Kogas 25,950 DN 450

SamsungF&MIns 232,000 DN 3,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,650 DN 200

SK 172,800 UP 3,000

Hanon Systems 9,400 DN 70

Doosan Enerbility 16,000 DN 160

Doosanfc 30,100 DN 600

DONGSUH 20,700 DN 150

SAMSUNG CARD 30,200 DN 200

IBK 10,230 DN 40

LG Uplus 11,140 DN 30

LG Display 15,480 DN 90

Kakao 56,600 DN 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 66,700 DN 800

NCsoft 333,500 DN 24,500

LOTTE TOUR 11,300 UP 80

PanOcean 4,710 DN 410

NAVER 202,500 DN 3,500

KCC 209,000 DN 2,500

SKBP 72,300 UP 800

AmoreG 31,100 UP 200

HyundaiMtr 205,500 UP 2,000

Hanwha 30,750 DN 450

TaihanElecWire 14,430 DN 170

Hyundai M&F INS 34,000 DN 400

HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,240 DN 400

KIA CORP. 87,400 UP 300

LX INT 30,300 DN 600

DongkukStlMill 11,400 DN 330

SK hynix 109,200 UP 5,700

Youngpoong 532,000 DN 4,000

HyundaiEng&Const 39,050 DN 1,050

CUCKOO HOMESYS 25,050 UP 150

(MORE)