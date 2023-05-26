KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18260 DN190
KT&G 83,500 DN 100
KT 31,300 0
Kangwonland 18,520 DN 10
CheilWorldwide 18,030 UP 100
LOTTE WELLFOOD 107,300 0
SAMSUNG C&T 109,900 DN 200
Kogas 25,950 DN 450
SamsungF&MIns 232,000 DN 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,650 DN 200
SK 172,800 UP 3,000
Hanon Systems 9,400 DN 70
Doosan Enerbility 16,000 DN 160
Doosanfc 30,100 DN 600
DONGSUH 20,700 DN 150
SAMSUNG CARD 30,200 DN 200
IBK 10,230 DN 40
LG Uplus 11,140 DN 30
LG Display 15,480 DN 90
Kakao 56,600 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,700 DN 800
NCsoft 333,500 DN 24,500
LOTTE TOUR 11,300 UP 80
PanOcean 4,710 DN 410
NAVER 202,500 DN 3,500
KCC 209,000 DN 2,500
SKBP 72,300 UP 800
AmoreG 31,100 UP 200
HyundaiMtr 205,500 UP 2,000
Hanwha 30,750 DN 450
TaihanElecWire 14,430 DN 170
Hyundai M&F INS 34,000 DN 400
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,240 DN 400
KIA CORP. 87,400 UP 300
LX INT 30,300 DN 600
DongkukStlMill 11,400 DN 330
SK hynix 109,200 UP 5,700
Youngpoong 532,000 DN 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 39,050 DN 1,050
CUCKOO HOMESYS 25,050 UP 150
(MORE)
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's science minister confirms space rocket Nuri's launch success
-
Yoon, India PM agree to advance cooperation in defense, cutting-edge technologies
-
BTS' J-Hope completes basic training for military service
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches space rocket Nuri in major milestone for space program
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
N. Korea's aircraft maintenance activity at 'unusual' level: 38 North
-
S. Korea to send delegation to Europe for talks on stronger economic, biz ties
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean experts begin on-site inspection of Fukushima nuclear plant
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea delays launch of space rocket Nuri over technical glitch
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches space rocket Nuri in major milestone for space program
-
Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport
-
Hospital caregiver nabbed for inserting toilet mats into patient's anus
-
(URGENT) Asiana Airlines plane's door opens mid-air, 6 passengers suffer difficulty breathing: Daegu Airport
-
Fast facts about S. Korea's Nuri space rocket