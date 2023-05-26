KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Daewoong 14,890 DN 400
SSANGYONGCNE 5,800 DN 70
SamyangFood 106,800 UP 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 28,400 DN 600
CJ CheilJedang 317,500 DN 3,000
TaekwangInd 658,000 DN 8,000
KAL 21,900 DN 150
Boryung 8,920 UP 20
LOTTE Fine Chem 58,800 DN 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,700 DN 700
LG Corp. 87,200 DN 200
POSCO FUTURE M 324,000 DN 3,000
Shinsegae 205,500 UP 1,000
Nongshim 430,000 DN 1,500
Hyosung 65,800 DN 300
LOTTE 28,600 0
SGBC 49,350 UP 100
SKC 94,500 DN 1,400
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,240 DN 50
S-Oil 74,400 DN 500
IS DONGSEO 37,850 DN 100
MS IND 21,850 UP 200
LG Innotek 289,000 UP 2,000
OCI 119,800 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 170,400 UP 900
Mobis 227,000 0
HMM 17,620 DN 580
LS ELECTRIC 64,300 DN 1,100
HANWHA AEROSPACE 106,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI WIA 60,800 DN 400
HyundaiMipoDock 73,100 DN 900
S-1 53,800 DN 600
KorZinc 484,000 UP 1,500
KPIC 139,600 DN 1,300
SamsungHvyInd 6,100 DN 40
ZINUS 30,500 UP 500
KumhoPetrochem 129,500 DN 1,400
NHIS 9,680 UP 30
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 693,000 DN 7,000
LS 82,800 DN 1,700
(MORE)
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's science minister confirms space rocket Nuri's launch success
-
Yoon, India PM agree to advance cooperation in defense, cutting-edge technologies
-
BTS' J-Hope completes basic training for military service
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches space rocket Nuri in major milestone for space program
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
N. Korea's aircraft maintenance activity at 'unusual' level: 38 North
-
S. Korea to send delegation to Europe for talks on stronger economic, biz ties
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean experts begin on-site inspection of Fukushima nuclear plant
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea delays launch of space rocket Nuri over technical glitch
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches space rocket Nuri in major milestone for space program
-
Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport
-
Hospital caregiver nabbed for inserting toilet mats into patient's anus
-
(LEAD) Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport
-
(URGENT) Asiana Airlines plane's door opens mid-air, 6 passengers suffer difficulty breathing: Daegu Airport