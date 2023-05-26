HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES118 70 0 DN800

GC Corp 126,900 UP 1,700

DongwonInd 45,600 DN 200

GS E&C 21,150 DN 350

GS Retail 25,300 UP 50

Handsome 24,500 DN 100

SKTelecom 49,600 0

HyundaiElev 42,950 DN 500

KEPCO 18,470 UP 70

LOTTE SHOPPING 80,000 DN 600

DWS 39,850 DN 850

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp561 00 DN900

Asiana Airlines 12,030 DN 190

ShinpoongPharm 17,100 DN 260

SamsungSecu 36,000 DN 200

COWAY 48,000 DN 1,050

KG DONGBU STL 8,750 DN 340

SAMSUNG SDS 122,100 UP 200

KOREA AEROSPACE 51,200 DN 1,600

KUMHOTIRE 4,860 DN 35

Hanchem 223,500 DN 3,500

CJ 89,400 UP 400

DB HiTek 61,500 UP 2,400

Daesang 19,030 DN 100

SKNetworks 4,775 UP 25

ORION Holdings 15,340 DN 290

HDKSOE 96,800 DN 600

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,900 DN 450

SamsungElecMech 144,000 UP 1,000

HtlShilla 80,700 UP 300

Hanmi Science 36,400 DN 100

Hanssem 46,600 DN 400

F&F 134,700 UP 2,400

Ottogi 450,000 DN 3,000

POSCO Holdings 360,500 DN 4,500

GCH Corp 15,570 DN 70

LotteChilsung 143,000 UP 800

DB INSURANCE 78,700 DN 1,300

SLCORP 35,750 DN 450

Yuhan 59,500 UP 200

(MORE)