KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES118 70 0 DN800
GC Corp 126,900 UP 1,700
DongwonInd 45,600 DN 200
GS E&C 21,150 DN 350
GS Retail 25,300 UP 50
Handsome 24,500 DN 100
SKTelecom 49,600 0
HyundaiElev 42,950 DN 500
KEPCO 18,470 UP 70
LOTTE SHOPPING 80,000 DN 600
DWS 39,850 DN 850
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp561 00 DN900
Asiana Airlines 12,030 DN 190
ShinpoongPharm 17,100 DN 260
SamsungSecu 36,000 DN 200
COWAY 48,000 DN 1,050
KG DONGBU STL 8,750 DN 340
SAMSUNG SDS 122,100 UP 200
KOREA AEROSPACE 51,200 DN 1,600
KUMHOTIRE 4,860 DN 35
Hanchem 223,500 DN 3,500
CJ 89,400 UP 400
DB HiTek 61,500 UP 2,400
Daesang 19,030 DN 100
SKNetworks 4,775 UP 25
ORION Holdings 15,340 DN 290
HDKSOE 96,800 DN 600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,900 DN 450
SamsungElecMech 144,000 UP 1,000
HtlShilla 80,700 UP 300
Hanmi Science 36,400 DN 100
Hanssem 46,600 DN 400
F&F 134,700 UP 2,400
Ottogi 450,000 DN 3,000
POSCO Holdings 360,500 DN 4,500
GCH Corp 15,570 DN 70
LotteChilsung 143,000 UP 800
DB INSURANCE 78,700 DN 1,300
SLCORP 35,750 DN 450
Yuhan 59,500 UP 200
(MORE)
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's science minister confirms space rocket Nuri's launch success
-
Yoon, India PM agree to advance cooperation in defense, cutting-edge technologies
-
BTS' J-Hope completes basic training for military service
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches space rocket Nuri in major milestone for space program
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
N. Korea's aircraft maintenance activity at 'unusual' level: 38 North
-
S. Korea to send delegation to Europe for talks on stronger economic, biz ties
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean experts begin on-site inspection of Fukushima nuclear plant
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea delays launch of space rocket Nuri over technical glitch
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches space rocket Nuri in major milestone for space program
-
Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport
-
Hospital caregiver nabbed for inserting toilet mats into patient's anus
-
(LEAD) Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport
-
(URGENT) Asiana Airlines plane's door opens mid-air, 6 passengers suffer difficulty breathing: Daegu Airport