KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SamsungElec 70,300 UP 1,500
SamsungEng 29,050 DN 600
HITEJINRO 23,450 DN 250
CJ LOGISTICS 83,700 UP 700
DOOSAN 98,000 DN 1,000
DL 46,000 DN 450
GS 39,300 DN 400
LIG Nex1 77,600 DN 1,400
HANATOUR SERVICE 55,200 UP 400
COSMAX 84,000 UP 200
KIWOOM 92,500 DN 2,500
DSME 28,650 DN 450
HD Hyundai Infracore 9,980 UP 100
DWEC 4,240 DN 85
KEPCO KPS 34,000 DN 300
LG H&H 557,000 0
LGCHEM 706,000 DN 6,000
KEPCO E&C 66,800 DN 1,500
ShinhanGroup 34,800 DN 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,300 DN 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 31,250 DN 300
LGELECTRONICS 112,700 UP 100
Celltrion 173,100 0
TKG Huchems 23,150 DN 200
JB Financial Group 8,440 DN 70
DAEWOONG PHARM 110,900 DN 1,800
HYUNDAIDEPTST 51,800 DN 200
KIH 54,300 DN 800
Fila Holdings 36,300 DN 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 172,600 DN 2,100
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,750 DN 300
HANWHA LIFE 2,575 DN 15
AMOREPACIFIC 113,900 UP 400
FOOSUNG 12,990 DN 60
SK Innovation 182,800 DN 2,900
POONGSAN 39,350 UP 50
KBFinancialGroup 47,950 DN 350
Hansae 15,890 UP 150
Youngone Corp 45,300 DN 100
CSWIND 76,100 DN 2,500
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
(URGENT) S. Korea's science minister confirms space rocket Nuri's launch success
Yoon, India PM agree to advance cooperation in defense, cutting-edge technologies
BTS' J-Hope completes basic training for military service
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches space rocket Nuri in major milestone for space program
N. Korea's aircraft maintenance activity at 'unusual' level: 38 North
S. Korea to send delegation to Europe for talks on stronger economic, biz ties
(2nd LD) S. Korean experts begin on-site inspection of Fukushima nuclear plant
(3rd LD) S. Korea delays launch of space rocket Nuri over technical glitch
Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport
Hospital caregiver nabbed for inserting toilet mats into patient's anus
(URGENT) Asiana Airlines plane's door opens mid-air, 6 passengers suffer difficulty breathing: Daegu Airport