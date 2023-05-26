KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GKL 20,100 UP 100
KOLON IND 43,200 UP 100
HanmiPharm 296,000 DN 3,500
SD Biosensor 16,810 DN 370
Meritz Financial 44,500 UP 350
BNK Financial Group 6,720 DN 80
DGB Financial Group 7,000 DN 40
emart 85,900 DN 600
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY356 50 DN650
KOLMAR KOREA 38,600 DN 500
PIAM 33,000 DN 250
HANJINKAL 42,200 DN 150
CHONGKUNDANG 86,300 UP 100
DoubleUGames 45,000 DN 750
HL MANDO 47,500 UP 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 777,000 DN 2,000
Doosan Bobcat 54,200 DN 1,600
H.S.ENTERPRISE 7,280 DN 50
Netmarble 56,700 DN 1,400
KRAFTON 185,200 DN 2,300
HD HYUNDAI 58,800 DN 800
ORION 130,300 DN 2,800
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,350 DN 400
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,960 DN 330
BGF Retail 182,800 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 73,200 DN 400
HDC-OP 12,840 DN 90
HYOSUNG TNC 380,000 DN 14,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 443,000 DN 8,000
HANILCMT 12,860 DN 130
SKBS 79,700 UP 500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,870 DN 10
KakaoBank 25,000 DN 300
HYBE 270,000 UP 3,000
SK ie technology 88,400 DN 1,300
LG Energy Solution 578,000 DN 5,000
DL E&C 35,900 DN 400
kakaopay 55,800 DN 500
K Car 13,080 DN 110
SKSQUARE 46,350 UP 750
(END)
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's science minister confirms space rocket Nuri's launch success
-
Yoon, India PM agree to advance cooperation in defense, cutting-edge technologies
-
BTS' J-Hope completes basic training for military service
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches space rocket Nuri in major milestone for space program
-
Army officer under probe for allegedly going AWOL to visit unit where BTS member Jin is stationed
-
N. Korea's aircraft maintenance activity at 'unusual' level: 38 North
-
S. Korea to send delegation to Europe for talks on stronger economic, biz ties
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean experts begin on-site inspection of Fukushima nuclear plant
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea delays launch of space rocket Nuri over technical glitch
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches space rocket Nuri in major milestone for space program
-
Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport
-
Hospital caregiver nabbed for inserting toilet mats into patient's anus
-
(LEAD) Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport
-
(URGENT) Asiana Airlines plane's door opens mid-air, 6 passengers suffer difficulty breathing: Daegu Airport