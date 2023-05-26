Prosecutors indict key figure in DP's election bribery scandal

SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Friday indicted Kang Rae-gu, a key figure in the bribery scandal related to the main opposition Democratic Party's (DP) 2021 leadership election, on charges of bribery and violations of the political party and fund laws.

Kang is accused of colluding with former DP leader Song Young-gil and Reps. Youn Kwan-suk and Lee Sung-man in distributing 84 million won (US$63,400) to a number of DP lawmakers between March and May in 2021 to help Song get elected as party leader in the party's national convention.

The 58-year-old Kang, former standing auditor of Korea Water Resources Corp., is also charged with taking 3 million won in bribes from a businessman who sought business favors connected to the corporation's power plant facilities.

Kang, who was put under formal arrest on May 8, became the first figure indicted in the unfolding DP bribery scandal, into which the prosecution launched an investigation on April 12.



