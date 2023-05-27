Temples celebrate Buddha's Birthday at full-scale
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- Temples across South Korea are set to hold ceremonies celebrating Buddha's Birthday on Saturday without social distancing measures for the first time in four years.
The Jogye Order, the nation's largest Buddhist sect, will begin a large-scale ceremony at Jogye Temple in downtown Seoul at 10 a.m., which will be hosted by Ven. Jinwoo.
With COVID-19 restrictions lifted, the event is expected to bring together about 10,000 participants, including the sect's senior officials, leaders of other religious groups, foreigners and people from various circles.
Other sects are also set to host traditional Buddhist rituals at their major temples.
Last Saturday, about 50,000 people attended the annual lantern parade held at full-scale in central Seoul to celebrate Buddha's Birthday.
Also known as "Yeondeunghoe" in Korean, the annual festival was inscribed on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity List in 2020.
