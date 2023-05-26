FM asks Ecuador to ensure safety of Koreans in country amid political turmoil
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin held phone talks with his Ecuadorian counterpart on Friday and requested for the safety of Koreans in the South American nation amid the recent political turmoil there, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
In his talks with Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Gustavo Manrique, Park wished for the swift stabilization of Ecuador's political situation and asked for the government's continued interest in ensuring the safety of Korean residents and businesses in the country.
Manrique, who initiated the phone talks, explained the political situation surrounding President Guillermo Lasso's dissolving of the country's legislature earlier this month. He asked for Seoul's understanding of the situation while stating that the decision was legal and entitled under the country's constitution.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's science minister confirms space rocket Nuri's launch success
-
Yoon, India PM agree to advance cooperation in defense, cutting-edge technologies
-
BTS' J-Hope completes basic training for military service
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches space rocket Nuri in major milestone for space program
-
Pyongyang denounces sharing of N. Korea's missile data among S. Korea, U.S., Japan
-
N. Korea's aircraft maintenance activity at 'unusual' level: 38 North
-
S. Korea to send delegation to Europe for talks on stronger economic, biz ties
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean experts begin on-site inspection of Fukushima nuclear plant
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea delays launch of space rocket Nuri over technical glitch
-
(2nd LD) Yoon, Japan PM pay joint tribute to Korean atomic bomb victims
-
(LEAD) Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport
-
Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches space rocket Nuri in major milestone for space program
-
Hospital caregiver nabbed for inserting toilet mats into patient's anus
-
(URGENT) Asiana Airlines plane's door opens mid-air, 6 passengers suffer difficulty breathing: Daegu Airport