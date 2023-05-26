S. Korean Bond Yields on May. 26, 2023
All News 16:58 May 26, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.538 3.513 +2.5
2-year TB 3.612 3.554 +5.8
3-year TB 3.524 3.480 +4.4
10-year TB 3.639 3.597 +4.2
2-year MSB 3.604 3.551 +5.3
3-year CB (AA-) 4.328 4.280 +4.8
91-day CD 3.750 3.750 0.0
(END)
