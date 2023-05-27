Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

May 27, 2023

SEOUL, May. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 22/18 Rain 60

Incheon 23/18 Rain 60

Suwon 21/17 Rain 60

Cheongju 26/19 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 26/18 Rain 40

Chuncheon 23/15 Rain 80

Gangneung 27/19 Sunny 80

Jeonju 27/19 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 27/19 Cloudy 30

Jeju 25/19 Cloudy 30

Daegu 27/18 Sunny 60

Busan 24/18 Cloudy 30

