Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 May 27, 2023
SEOUL, May. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 22/18 Rain 60
Incheon 23/18 Rain 60
Suwon 21/17 Rain 60
Cheongju 26/19 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 26/18 Rain 40
Chuncheon 23/15 Rain 80
Gangneung 27/19 Sunny 80
Jeonju 27/19 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 27/19 Cloudy 30
Jeju 25/19 Cloudy 30
Daegu 27/18 Sunny 60
Busan 24/18 Cloudy 30
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's science minister confirms space rocket Nuri's launch success
-
Three indicted in massive stock manipulation case
-
Yoon, India PM agree to advance cooperation in defense, cutting-edge technologies
-
BTS' J-Hope completes basic training for military service
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches space rocket Nuri in major milestone for space program
Most Saved
-
N. Korea's aircraft maintenance activity at 'unusual' level: 38 North
-
S. Korea to send delegation to Europe for talks on stronger economic, biz ties
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean experts to inspect radioactive water storage tanks, purification system at Fukushima plant
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean experts begin on-site inspection of Fukushima nuclear plant
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea delays launch of space rocket Nuri over technical glitch
-
(LEAD) Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport
-
(3rd LD) Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
-
Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport
-
(URGENT) Asiana Airlines plane's door opens mid-air, 6 passengers suffer difficulty breathing: Daegu Airport
-
(2nd LD) Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport