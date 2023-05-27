Over 6 mln enjoy 'temple stay' programs for past 2 decades
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- Over 6 million have participated in temple-life experience programs over the past decades, with foreigners accounting for 11 percent of the total, data showed Saturday.
According to data compiled by Rep. Song Eon-seok of the ruling People Power Party, a total of 6.44 million have visited temples across the country as of 2022 to experience temple life since the launch in 2002. Some 695,000 foreign tourists also enjoyed the temple stay programs.
Temple stay gives visitors a fuller experience by letting them stay at the temple overnight.
Temple stays have garnered popularity, with the number of participants topping 500,000 annually.
But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the number fell to 238,000 and 258,000, respectively, in 2020 and 2021.
Last year, the reading bounced back to 430,000 amid eased virus curbs.
The number of Buddhist temples that operate temple stays totaled 150 this year.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's science minister confirms space rocket Nuri's launch success
-
Three indicted in massive stock manipulation case
-
Yoon, India PM agree to advance cooperation in defense, cutting-edge technologies
-
BTS' J-Hope completes basic training for military service
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches space rocket Nuri in major milestone for space program
-
N. Korea's aircraft maintenance activity at 'unusual' level: 38 North
-
S. Korea to send delegation to Europe for talks on stronger economic, biz ties
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean experts to inspect radioactive water storage tanks, purification system at Fukushima plant
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean experts begin on-site inspection of Fukushima nuclear plant
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea delays launch of space rocket Nuri over technical glitch
-
(LEAD) Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport
-
(3rd LD) Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
-
Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport
-
(URGENT) Asiana Airlines plane's door opens mid-air, 6 passengers suffer difficulty breathing: Daegu Airport
-
(2nd LD) Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport