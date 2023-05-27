Seoul's trade minister holds talks with U.S. counterpart over IRA, IPEF
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top trade official has discussed a variety of issues, including the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), with the United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai, his ministry said Saturday.
On the sidelines of a meeting of Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) trade ministers in Detroit earlier this week, Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun also discussed issues related to the U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF).
Ahn also held talks with China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao over bilateral economic cooperation.
During the meeting, Ahn asked for support for stable supply of key raw materials and parts, according to the ministry.
