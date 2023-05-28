Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 May 28, 2023
SEOUL, May. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 20/18 Rain 80
Incheon 21/18 Rain 80
Suwon 20/18 Rain 80
Cheongju 23/20 Rain 80
Daejeon 22/19 Rain 70
Chuncheon 21/18 Rain 80
Gangneung 24/19 Rain 80
Jeonju 23/20 Rain 90
Gwangju 24/19 Rain 60
Jeju 26/19 Cloudy 30
Daegu 24/19 Rain 60
Busan 21/18 Rain 70
(END)
