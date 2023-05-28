Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 May 28, 2023

SEOUL, May. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 20/18 Rain 80

Incheon 21/18 Rain 80

Suwon 20/18 Rain 80

Cheongju 23/20 Rain 80

Daejeon 22/19 Rain 70

Chuncheon 21/18 Rain 80

Gangneung 24/19 Rain 80

Jeonju 23/20 Rain 90

Gwangju 24/19 Rain 60

Jeju 26/19 Cloudy 30

Daegu 24/19 Rain 60

Busan 21/18 Rain 70

