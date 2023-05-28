Yoon's approval rating rises to 44.7 pct: poll

SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating rose last week and was close to the 45 percent level, a poll showed Sunday.

Yoon's approval rating gained 3.2 percentage points from the previous week to 44.7 percent, while his disapproval rating fell 1.7 percentage points to 53.2 percent, according to pollster Rnsearch.

The poll, commissioned by broadcasting firm CBS, was conducted on 1,013 adults nationwide from Wednesday to Friday.

The same survey showed support for the ruling People Power Party (PPP) rose 1.7 percentage points to 41.6 percent, while that of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) inched up 1.1 percentage points to 43.3 percent.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.



President Yoon Suk Yeol makes a speech at a ceremony marking Buddha's Birthday at Jogye Temple in downtown Seoul on May 27, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)



(END)