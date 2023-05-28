U.S. military stages 'Elephant Walk' training with F-16 fighters

SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. military in South Korea conducted air force training involving dozens of warplanes, including F-16 fighter jets and U-2 high altitude reconnaissance aircraft, earlier this month, the U.S. 7th Air Force has said.

The training "underlines our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea," and it demonstrated "our ability to rapidly generate combat air power," the U.S. military said in a Facebook post Saturday, referring to South Korea by its official name.

The display of airpower came amid lingering tension on the Korean Peninsula over North Korea's continued weapons testing.

During the "Elephant Walk" training, the fully armed jets taxied in formation along an unspecified airfield to practice standard pre-takeoff procedures and check their readiness, it said.



U.S. warplanes conduct a training exercise in this photo captured from the Facebook account of the U.S. 7th Air Force. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



