Flights from typhoon-hit Guam to S. Korea to resume Monday: ministry

SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean tourists stranded on Guam will be able to return home this week, as the international airport on the island that had been shut down due to a powerful typhoon will soon resume operation, Seoul's foreign ministry said Sunday.

Some 3,400 South Korean tourists have remained stuck in Guam since the international airport on the United States' Pacific island territory was shut down Monday last week due to damage caused by Typhoon Mawar.

"The international airport in Guam is set to resume operation at 3 p.m. on Monday (local time)," the foreign ministry said, adding a Korean Air flight will arrive in Guam at 5 p.m. the same day to depart for Incheon International Airport at 7 p.m.

The ministry plans to dispatch a team of four officials to provide help to the stranded tourists and discuss possible issues with local authorities, if necessary.

Considering it may take some time for all the stranded tourists to return home, a ministry official said the foreign ministry has asked for the transportation ministry's cooperation on operating flights that can carry more passengers or increasing the number of flights connecting Guam and Incheon, west of Seoul.

Currently, four local carriers operate six flights routes between Guam and Incheon.

No damage has been reported by some 5,000 South Korean residents living on the island, according to the ministry.

This AFP photo shows trees uprooted in Guam on May 25, 2023, in the aftermath of Typhoon Mawar. (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr

(END)