N. Korea notifies Japan of plan to launch satellite between May 31-June 11: Kyodo
SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has notified Japan of its plan to launch a satellite between May 31 and June 11, a Japanese media report said Monday, as the secretive regime is preparing to put its first military spy satellite into orbit.
The North notified the Japanese government of its plan to establish a maritime danger zone during the cited period, Japan's Kyodo News reported.
North Korea also informed the International Maritime Organization of its plan for the satellite launch, according to Japanese broadcaster NHK.
North Korea has announced the completion of preparations to mount its first military spy satellite on a rocket, raising speculation that the North may launch it as early as June.
The North's leader, Kim Jong-un, has recently inspected a non-permanent committee responsible for preparing for the launch of a military reconnaissance satellite and approved of its "future action plan."
The North's proposed satellite launch would violate a series of United Nations Security Council resolutions banning its nuclear and missile programs, as it uses the same technology used in ballistic missiles.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's science minister confirms space rocket Nuri's launch success
-
Three indicted in massive stock manipulation case
-
(3rd LD) Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
-
BTS' J-Hope completes basic training for military service
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches space rocket Nuri in major milestone for space program
-
N. Korea's aircraft maintenance activity at 'unusual' level: 38 North
-
(LEAD) Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean experts to inspect radioactive water storage tanks, purification system at Fukushima plant
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean experts begin on-site inspection of Fukushima nuclear plant
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea delays launch of space rocket Nuri over technical glitch
-
U.S. military stages 'Elephant Walk' training with F-16 fighters
-
(2nd LD) Arrest warrant issued for man who opened plane door mid-air
-
Man who opened plane door says he wanted to get off quickly: police
-
N. Korea notifies Japan of plan to launch satellite between May 31-June 11: Kyodo
-
(LEAD) S. Korea steps up diplomatic efforts to win U.N. Security Council seat