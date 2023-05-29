Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 May 29, 2023

SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/18 Rain 60

Incheon 27/17 Rain 10

Suwon 26/18 Rain 20

Cheongju 24/20 Rain 60

Daejeon 23/19 Rain 60

Chuncheon 29/18 Rain 60

Gangneung 23/18 Rain 20

Jeonju 23/20 Rain 70

Gwangju 23/21 Rain 80

Jeju 28/21 Sunny 60

Daegu 24/21 Rain 90

Busan 22/20 Rain 80

