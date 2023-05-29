Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 May 29, 2023
SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/18 Rain 60
Incheon 27/17 Rain 10
Suwon 26/18 Rain 20
Cheongju 24/20 Rain 60
Daejeon 23/19 Rain 60
Chuncheon 29/18 Rain 60
Gangneung 23/18 Rain 20
Jeonju 23/20 Rain 70
Gwangju 23/21 Rain 80
Jeju 28/21 Sunny 60
Daegu 24/21 Rain 90
Busan 22/20 Rain 80
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's science minister confirms space rocket Nuri's launch success
-
Three indicted in massive stock manipulation case
-
(3rd LD) Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
-
BTS' J-Hope completes basic training for military service
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches space rocket Nuri in major milestone for space program
Most Saved
-
N. Korea's aircraft maintenance activity at 'unusual' level: 38 North
-
(LEAD) Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean experts to inspect radioactive water storage tanks, purification system at Fukushima plant
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean experts begin on-site inspection of Fukushima nuclear plant
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea delays launch of space rocket Nuri over technical glitch
-
U.S. military stages 'Elephant Walk' training with F-16 fighters
-
(2nd LD) Arrest warrant issued for man who opened plane door mid-air
-
Man who opened plane door says he wanted to get off quickly: police
-
N. Korea notifies Japan of plan to launch satellite between May 31-June 11: Kyodo
-
(LEAD) S. Korea steps up diplomatic efforts to win U.N. Security Council seat