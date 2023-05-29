Japanese warship to arrive in S. Korea for multinational WMD-interception naval drill

SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- A Japanese warship was set to arrive in South Korea on Monday to participate in a multinational naval drill this week aimed at preventing the trafficking of weapons of mass destruction (WMD), according to officials.

Japan's JS Hamagiri destroyer is scheduled to arrive in the southeastern port city of Busan later in the day to participate in the Eastern Endeavor 23 exercise Wednesday in the international waters southeast of South Korea's Jeju Island.

South Korea, the U.S., Australia, Japan, Canada and Singapore will join the exercise led by the South Korean Navy's Maritime Task Flotilla Seven. The exercise will be held a day after a high-level forum of the Proliferation Security Initiative on Tuesday.

The participation of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force in particular has gained public attention, as the warship is expected to hoist the so-called Rising Sun flag during the visit. Critics have pointed out the image could trigger a historical controversy as the flag is seen as symbolic of Japan's past militarism.

Seoul's defense ministry has said it will not raise an issue with the use of the flag, calling it "common international practice."

The participating countries will mobilize a total of seven vessels and six aircraft, and they plan to form a "multinational coordination center" for cooperation in the sharing of information and other maritime procedures.

A Seoul official said the exercise does not target any particular nation, but a prevailing view has been that it will help enhance concerted efforts to forestall the possibility of North Korea's WMD proliferation.



This file photo, released by the South Korean Navy on April 17, 2023, shows three Aegis-equipped destroyers -- the South's Yulgok Yi I (front), the Benfold (C) of the U.S. Navy and the JS Atago of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force -- sailing in waters off South Korea's east coast. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

