May 30

1930 -- Ethnic Koreans residing in Manchuria carry out an uprising against Japan's colonization of Korea.

1968 -- Kim Jong-pil (1926-2018) announces his retirement from politics, also stepping down as the head of the ruling Democratic Republican Party over a series of scandals involving the party and its lawmakers. Kim later returned to the politics to be elected to his third term as a legislator in 1971. He went on to serve as the prime minister between 1971-75.

1975 -- The South Korean Army completes the construction of a defensive wall along the inter-Korean border.

1995 -- A South Korean fishing vessel is fired upon by the North Korean navy in the Yellow Sea. Three out of the eight crewmen died from gunfire, and the others were taken prisoner and held by the North until their release in December that year.

2006 -- Kim Woo-choong, chairman of Daewoo Group, is sentenced to a 10-year prison term and a fine of more than 21 trillion won (US$17.6 billion) by a Seoul district court on various charges that included fraud, tax evasion and illegal flight of assets to other countries.

2008 -- South Korean President Lee Myung-bak visits China's earthquake-devastated Sichuan Province to deliver his condolences to the Chinese people suffering from the unprecedented natural disaster.

2009 -- South Korean President Lee Myung-bak and Philippine President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo discuss the countries' joint efforts to denuclearize North Korea in a bilateral summit held in Seoul after the Philippine leader's arrival for a special summit between Lee and the leaders of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations in South Korea's resort island of Jeju.

