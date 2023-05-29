Flights to resume from typhoon-hit Guam to S. Korea
SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean tourists stranded on Guam will return home as the international airport on the island is set to resume operation Monday afternoon after closure due to a powerful typhoon, airline officials said.
The country's four carriers -- Korean Air Co., Jeju Air Co., Jin Air Co. and T'way Air -- said they will resume flights to bring back Korean tourists starting Monday, as the Guam airport reopens at 3 p.m. on the same day (local time).
Korean Air plans to operate a 338-seat B777-300 aircraft and a 276-seat A330-300, respectively, on Monday and Tuesday, to carry Korean tourists. Other carriers also plan to inject their planes for the same purpose from Monday.
Some 3,400 South Korean tourists have remained stuck in Guam since the international airport on the United States' Pacific island territory was shut down Monday last week due to damage caused by Typhoon Mawar.
