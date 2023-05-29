Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon congratulates Turkish president on reelection

All News 20:59 May 29, 2023

SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his reelection in a tweet Monday, voicing his hope to further strengthen the two countries' cooperative relations.

"I expect that South Korea and Turkey will continue cooperation to further strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership and deepen the brotherly affection between peoples (of the two countries)," Yoon tweeted.

Erdogan won reelection in Sunday's runoff vote.

President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during the Korea-Pacific Islands Summit in Seoul on May 29, 2023, in this photo released by his office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during the Korea-Pacific Islands Summit in Seoul on May 29, 2023, in this photo released by his office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


