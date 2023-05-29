S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over N. Korea's election to WHO executive board
SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea expressed "deep regrets and concerns" over North Korea's recent election as a member of the World Health Organization (WHO)'s executive board, Seoul's foreign and health ministries said Monday.
The ministries issued a commentary under the names of their spokespersons, raising questions over whether the North, with a record of violating U.N. Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, is suited for the WHO post.
"It is questionable whether North Korea, which has continued to contravene UNSC resolutions and disregard the U.N.'s authority, meets the standards for a WHO executive board member, which should abide by international norms, pursued by the U.N., and contribute to enhancing global health," he said in the written statement.
At the 76th World Health Assembly in Geneva on Friday (local time), North Korea was elected a member of the WHO executive board. The other new members include Australia, Barbados, Cameroon, Qatar, Switzerland and Ukraine.
