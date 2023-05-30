N. Korean satellite launch would violate U.N. sanctions: State Dept.
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, May 29 (Yonhap) -- Any satellite launch by North Korea would violate United Nations Security Council resolutions that prohibit long-range missile tests by Pyongyang, a state department spokesperson said Monday in a prebuttal of the North's planned satellite launch.
North Korea has notified the Japanese government of its plan to launch a space launch vehicle (SLV) between May 31 and June 11, according to earlier reports.
"Any DPRK launch that uses ballistic missile technology, which would include SLVs used to launch a satellite into space, violates multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions," a state department spokesperson told Yonhap News Agency when asked about the North's proposed satellite launch.
"Space launch vehicles incorporate technologies that are identical to, and interchangeable with, those used in ballistic missiles, including intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs)," added the spokesperson.
DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.
The proposed satellite launch follows an unprecedented number of long-range missile tests by North Korea.
Pyongyang fired 69 ballistic missiles in 2022, setting a new record for ballistic missiles launched in a single year.
"We urge the DPRK to refrain from further unlawful activity and call on Pyongyang to engage in serious and sustained diplomacy," the state department spokesperson said.
The spokesperson declined to comment when asked if the U.S. would take any steps to hold North Korea accountable for Pyongyang's anticipated satellite launch.
The top nuclear envoys of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan warned on Monday (Korea time) that there will be a "stern, unified" response from the international community if the North goes ahead with its satellite launch.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's science minister confirms space rocket Nuri's launch success
-
Three indicted in massive stock manipulation case
-
(3rd LD) Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
-
BTS' J-Hope completes basic training for military service
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches space rocket Nuri in major milestone for space program
-
N. Korea's aircraft maintenance activity at 'unusual' level: 38 North
-
(LEAD) Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean experts begin on-site inspection of Fukushima nuclear plant
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea delays launch of space rocket Nuri over technical glitch
-
Key political figures gather at memorial service of late President Roh
-
U.S. military stages 'Elephant Walk' training with F-16 fighters
-
(LEAD) Japanese warship arrives in S. Korea for multinational WMD-interception naval drill
-
N. Korea notifies Japan of plan to launch satellite between May 31-June 11: Kyodo
-
S. Korea slams N. Korea's planned satellite launch, warns of consequences
-
(LEAD) N. Korea notifies Japan of plan to launch satellite between May 31-June 11: Kyodo