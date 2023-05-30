(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 30)

Stop fiddling with 'long-range rockets'



North Korea is pressing ahead with the launch of what it calls a "long-range rocket aimed at transporting satellites." Japan Coast Guard on Monday said it had been notified of the plan by North Korea. The coast guard designated two maritime zones in the Yellow Sea and one zone to the east of the Philippines as "voyage ban zone from 12 a.m., May 31 to 12 a.m., June 11" to help vessels avoid the zone where the rocket debris is expected to fall.

North Korea took the action as it must meet the requirements from the World-Wide Navigational Warning Service for maritime safety. The North behaves as if it respects international laws by taking precautionary steps for the safety of vessels. Pyongyang justifies its space projects citing the right of all sovereign states to develop space. But such arguments apply only to normal countries observing international norms.

The UN Security Council banned North Korea from firing all types of delivery vehicles using ballistic missile technology shortly after it launched a Taepodong-2 ICBM in 2006. A multistage rocket to put satellites into orbit can turn into an ICBM if it is loaded with a warhead. In contrast with the successful launch last week of our Nuri rocket for peaceful missions, North Korea's launch of a long-range rocket for military purpose cannot be justified no matter what.

Immediately after the North's notification of the launch, our government held an emergency meeting of the National Security Council to discuss countermeasures. A spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry urged North Korea to withdraw its illegitimate launch plan and warned it will pay the price for it. The United States has raised voices of concern about the suspicious movement in the North since April.

But given the earlier visits by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to the National Space Development Bureau in Pyongyang to order the rocket launch, North Korea will most likely push it after brushing off all the warnings from the international community.

Our government must do its best to force North Korea to stop the launch and secure the safety of our ships at sea. Our military also must trace the trajectory of the rocket by mobilizing all available surveillance assets, including Aegis ships, if it is fired. At the same time, South Korea must demonstrate its capability to jointly respond to the North's nuclear and missiles threats together with the U.S. and Japan.

South Korea must sternly deal with North Korea's wrong behaviors this time. China and Russia must stop siding with the North after endorsing a UN resolution to ban North Korea from firing ballistic missiles. That will help keep peace and stability in Northeast Asia.

(END)