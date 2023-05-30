Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 May 30, 2023

SEOUL, May. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/20 Sunny 60

Incheon 27/18 Sunny 60

Suwon 27/18 Sunny 60

Cheongju 27/18 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 27/17 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 27/17 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 22/16 Rain 20

Jeonju 29/20 Sunny 60

Gwangju 28/21 Cloudy 30

Jeju 23/19 Rain 60

Daegu 25/18 Sunny 20

Busan 22/18 Rain 30

(END)

