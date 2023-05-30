Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 May 30, 2023
SEOUL, May. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/20 Sunny 60
Incheon 27/18 Sunny 60
Suwon 27/18 Sunny 60
Cheongju 27/18 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 27/17 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 27/17 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 22/16 Rain 20
Jeonju 29/20 Sunny 60
Gwangju 28/21 Cloudy 30
Jeju 23/19 Rain 60
Daegu 25/18 Sunny 20
Busan 22/18 Rain 30
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's science minister confirms space rocket Nuri's launch success
-
Three indicted in massive stock manipulation case
-
(3rd LD) Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
-
BTS' J-Hope completes basic training for military service
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches space rocket Nuri in major milestone for space program
Most Saved
-
N. Korea's aircraft maintenance activity at 'unusual' level: 38 North
-
(LEAD) Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean experts begin on-site inspection of Fukushima nuclear plant
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea delays launch of space rocket Nuri over technical glitch
-
S. Korea slams N. Korea's planned satellite launch, warns of consequences
-
U.S. military stages 'Elephant Walk' training with F-16 fighters
-
S. Korea slams N. Korea's planned satellite launch, warns of consequences
-
(LEAD) Japanese warship arrives in S. Korea for multinational WMD-interception naval drill
-
(LEAD) N. Korea notifies Japan of plan to launch satellite between May 31-June 11: Kyodo
-
N. Korea open to high-level talks with Japan if Tokyo unshackled by past: vice FM