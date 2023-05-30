S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases under 20,000 for 6th day

SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases remained below 20,000 for the sixth consecutive day Tuesday as health authorities prepare to ease remaining antivirus curbs later this week.

The country reported 13,529 new infections, including 19 imported cases, bringing the total caseload to 31,679,100, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Tuesday's tally is lower than the 23,671 cases two weeks earlier and 21,385 a week ago, continuing the downward trend in infection figures.

The country reported seven COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 34,767. The number of critically ill patients came to 176, up from 170 a day earlier, the KDCA said.

Starting June 1, the country's mask mandate will only be applied to hospitals with inpatient rooms and residential-type high-risk facilities.

The mandatory isolation period will also be reduced to five days as a recommendation, from the seven-day requirement.



This photo taken May 29, 2023, shows a notice notifying of the planned closure of a makeshift COVID-19 testing center in Gwangjin, eastern Seoul, on May 31 amid eased virus curbs. (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr

(END)