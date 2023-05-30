(LEAD) Nursing act scrapped in revote after Yoon's veto
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead, photo; UPDATES with more info throughout)
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly on Tuesday voted down the controversial nursing act that was put up for a revote after President Yoon Suk Yeol vetoed the legislation earlier this month.
The act was rejected in a 178-107 vote with four abstentions, and scrapped. A vetoed bill requires two-thirds approval to override the presidential veto, which means that at least 193 lawmakers should have voted for it in order for it to pass.
The result had been widely expected because the ruling People Power Party currently holds 113 seats in the 300-member parliament.
Yoon exercised his veto power against the bill railroaded by the main opposition Democratic Party, saying the legislation causes too much tension among medical professionals, such as doctors, nurses and nursing assistants.
Doctors and nursing assistants have voiced their opposition to the bill, arguing it could lead to confusion in the medical sector by allowing nurses to open clinics without doctors' supervision and potentially discriminate against nursing assistants.
Nurses advocate for the bill, stating its importance in redefining their work as a more independent and professional service in response to increasing medical needs. They also argue that the act was one of Yoon's campaign promises leading up to last year's presidential election.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
2023 BTS Festa to be held in Seoul next month to mark group's 10th anniv.
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's science minister confirms space rocket Nuri's launch success
-
Three indicted in massive stock manipulation case
-
(3rd LD) Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
-
BTS' J-Hope completes basic training for military service
-
N. Korea's aircraft maintenance activity at 'unusual' level: 38 North
-
(LEAD) Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean experts begin on-site inspection of Fukushima nuclear plant
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea delays launch of space rocket Nuri over technical glitch
-
S. Korea slams N. Korea's planned satellite launch, warns of consequences
-
S. Korea slams N. Korea's planned satellite launch, warns of consequences
-
(LEAD) Japanese warship arrives in S. Korea for multinational WMD-interception naval drill
-
N. Korea open to high-level talks with Japan if Tokyo unshackled by past: vice FM
-
Yoon, Pacific island leaders agree to further cooperation on climate crisis, development
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says it will launch 1st military spy satellite in June