Brave Girls to restart activities under new name

SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group Brave Girls will resume activities this summer under a new name, BB Girls, the band's new agency said Tuesday.

Warner Music Korea said Brave Girls' former members -- Minyoung, Yujeong, Eunji and Yuna -- will continue their musical journey as BB Girls with the music label.

After a temporary hiatus following the termination of their contracts with Brave Entertainment in February, the quartet recently signed with Warner Music Korea, signaling a fresh start for the talented group.

The quartet had its first live performance under the newfound identity during the Dream Concert, a large-scale annual K-pop festival, held in the southern port city of Busan, on Saturday. This marked a prelude to their highly anticipated return to the K-pop scene this summer.

Brave Girls is known for its extraordinary rise to fame from relative obscurity in 2021 following the unexpected viral success of its old single "Rollin," released in March 2017.

