Hanwha Aerospace invests in U.S. battery coating startup
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Aerospace Co. said Tuesday it is joining a US$50 million fund for a U.S. materials science company that owns a unique nano-coating technology for secondary batteries and energy storage systems for use in mobility vehicles and commercial vessels.
Hanwha Aerospace is participating in a round of Series C funding for Forge Nano Inc., a Colorado-headquartered company, as a lead investor, along with a handful of others, including Catalus Ventures and Ascent Funds, the aircraft engine making unit under South Korea's Hanwha Group said in a release.
Forge Nano plans to use the funds to bolster facility investment, including the project for an envisioned 1 gigawatt-hour second pilot factory.
Forge Nano, which started off as a lab research at the University of Colorado in 2011, has developed a proprietary nano-coating technology that can enhance the life span of secondary batteries for use in automotive vehicles, aircraft, urban air mobility and ships.
Volkswagen A.G. said in 2019 it was investing US$10 million in Forge Nano.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's science minister confirms space rocket Nuri's launch success
-
Three indicted in massive stock manipulation case
-
(3rd LD) Passenger opens door of Asiana Airlines plane before landing at Daegu airport
-
BTS' J-Hope completes basic training for military service
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches space rocket Nuri in major milestone for space program
-
N. Korea's aircraft maintenance activity at 'unusual' level: 38 North
-
(LEAD) Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing at Daegu Airport
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean experts begin on-site inspection of Fukushima nuclear plant
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea delays launch of space rocket Nuri over technical glitch
-
S. Korea slams N. Korea's planned satellite launch, warns of consequences
-
U.S. military stages 'Elephant Walk' training with F-16 fighters
-
S. Korea slams N. Korea's planned satellite launch, warns of consequences
-
(LEAD) Japanese warship arrives in S. Korea for multinational WMD-interception naval drill
-
(LEAD) N. Korea notifies Japan of plan to launch satellite between May 31-June 11: Kyodo
-
N. Korea open to high-level talks with Japan if Tokyo unshackled by past: vice FM