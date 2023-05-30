Election watchdog apologizes for nepotism suspicions

SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- The head of the election watchdog apologized Tuesday over suspicions that children of some agency officials were unfairly hired, and promised to investigate all hirings to uncover any irregularities.

The National Election Commission has come under suspicions of nepotism after revelations that children of senior officials joined the agency by applying for experienced positions. The NEC's secretary-general and his deputy resigned last week, though they claimed their children were hired in a fair and transparent manner.

Four other NEC officials were also found to have children working at the election watchdog.

"I am sorry for causing concern to the people," NEC Chairperson Rho Tae-ak told reporters, when asked to comment on calls from the ruling People Power Party for him to step down to take responsibility over the hiring suspicions.

Rho also said the commission will look into all hirings to see if any irregularities were involved.

The NEC held an emergency meeting to come up with reform measures aimed at enhancing personnel transparency. The commission is scheduled to convene another emergency meeting to receive a report on the special audit results regarding the two executives involved in the hiring favor scandal.

The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission also launched an investigation into the hiring suspicions.



Roh Tae-ak, the chief of the National Election Commission, presides over an emergency meeting at the commission's headquarters in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, on May 30, 2023. (Yonhap)

